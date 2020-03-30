Toronto restaurants are making dinner easy with meal kit delivery

After two weeks of your Instagram feed flooding with photogenic meals prepared by friends and family, you might have the itch to try your hand as a home cook. Well, Toronto restaurants want to make your culinary venture that much easier. Impress your family and your feed by ordering a meal kit from one of the city’s best and enjoy restaurant-quality meals prepared in your kitchen.

General Assembly pizza wants your family pizza party to go off without a hitch. For the time being they have added “make your own pizza kits” to their delivery and pick-up menus. Choose between two different pizza packs, complete with two portions of naturally leavened dough and assorted toppings. Opt for the classic Mila Margherita ($19) which includes their vibrant tomato sauce, fresh basil and pillows of fresh fior di latte and grated Grana Padano cheese. Or try their Loving Cup pizza kit ($21) where Ezzo pepperoni and aged mozzarella are the stars.

Through the COVID-19 pandemic, Good Hombres is offering its menu of Mexican classics for pick-up and on UberEats. Their fresh taco kits come disassembled so you don’t miss the fun of DIY Taco Tuesday. Pick from their selection of Carnitas ($21), Barbacoa ($22), Tinga de Pollo ($20) or vegan Hongos ($18). The kits are served with twelve tortillas and salsa. You can also order take-out groceries like masa ($9/kg), chips ($5) and black beans ($5).

This Leaside barbecue spot is sending out smoked meat care packages across the city. For free delivery, spend $100 when you pre-order from Adamson Barbecue. If you are a larger family or group, this is the perfect weekend meal. Get frozen, vacuum-sealed packages of sausage ($24), pork shoulder, pulled pork ($32) and sliced brisket ($60) along with some take and bake sides. Try their cornbread ($20), pinto beans ($6) or potato salad ($6). They are also delivering hot plates of outrageous proportions.

This Parkdale pizzeria has also started delivering DIY pizza kits. Unlike General Assembly, this party-sized pizza is for the whole family. The $10 order comes with an assortment of pepperoni, shredded mozzarella and tomato sauce. They also include a package of creamy garlic sauce for those who are so inclined.

This Roncesvalles South East Asian restaurant is putting together roast chicken dinners for pick-up. Pre-order on their site or send them a DM on Instagram and order a whole chicken dinner with your choice of sides. You can order a half chicken ($21) with two sides, or go for the full bird ($39), complete with four side dishes.

Assemble a German smorgasbord with a delivery or pick-up order from King West’s, Wvurst. This is made easy by Wvurst’s simple ordering system. Just pick your dog, bun and all the customary sides to go along with it. If you opt for currywurst, which we suggest you do, why not try a Bison or Berkshire honey or Beyond Meat brat? With all the options available at Wvurst, this meal could be the highlight of your self-isolation.

This hotpot spot is sending out everything you need to make hotpot in the comfort of your own home. Yes, that includes the burner, the pot and all the delicious fixin’s. Liuyishou’s new delivery service offers portable butane stoves with packages of their tender beef, tripe, shrimp and fatty beef for an at-home hotpot experience. Your order will also come with broth and a myriad of your favourite hotpot vegetables, like Chinese broccoli, king oyster and enoki mushrooms.

This Filipino restaurant is sending out whole kamayan feasts for you and your family to enjoy at home. Kanto’s traditional meal served on a banana leaf carries twelve different dishes inside. The meals are made to feed two to four people and are priced at $50. The massive feast comes with meat, poultry and fish along with assorted veggies and rice. Check their Instagram for the delivery range and to pre-order your meal.