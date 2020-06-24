How Toronto museums and galleries are planning to reopen in Stage 2

Toronto museums can now move into Stage 2 of the province’s reopening plan. Along with museums, galleries and other popular attractions in the city are part of this stage, and many are ready to welcome visitors with new protocols in place and special exhibits ready to roll.

Here’s a closer look at what visitors can expect to see at some of the city’s most popular attractions when they reopen.

Art Gallery of Ontario

It’s hard to believe it’s been more than three months since we last saw you at the AGO. We’re beyond thrilled to announce that we’re re-opening on July 2 to AGO Members and Annual Pass Holders and on July 23 to the public. https://t.co/mBpMldiJHV pic.twitter.com/jWSoLmbTMQ — Art Gallery of Ontario (@agotoronto) June 23, 2020

The Art Gallery of Ontario (AGO) opens its doors to members and annual pass holders exclusively on July 2 in an effort to thank their loyal patrons. Members will have the opportunity to book timed-entry tickets on June 25, and pass holders will have the same option on June 26. Single ticket visitors can begin purchasing tickets on July 16. All tickets, regardless of status, must be purchased online and in advance to ensure social distancing and prevent long lineups. Visitors will be required to wear a mask and keep two metres apart at all times. AGO staff will be disinfecting high-touch areas multiple times per day. The gallery will be open Thursday to Sunday from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Further details are on the gallery’s website.

Royal Ontario Museum

We’re super excited to hear the Premier’s announcement today! Everyone is busy getting ready to look our best and welcome you back safely—our announcement is right around the corner. pic.twitter.com/pTJEVqn3kt — Royal Ontario Museum (@ROMtoronto) June 22, 2020

The Royal Ontario Museum has not yet released its plan for reopening but has posted an announcement to its social media pages, saying, “We’re super excited to hear the Premier’s announcement today! Everyone is busy getting ready to look our best and welcome you back safely — our announcement is just around the corner.” Keep your eyes peeled for an official reopening announcement soon and check for updates on the website or on Instagram at @romtoronto.

Aga Khan Museum

Open June 27. Welcome back to where we all belong. Roam safely. In an oasis for art, culture, and connection. For details: https://t.co/LVKEb84S24 pic.twitter.com/pBm6P3cx2C — Aga Khan Museum (@AgaKhanMuseum) June 23, 2020

The Aga Khan Museum will reopen this weekend on June 27 and all visitors are welcome. Tickets and parking passes must be purchased online and shown via mobile device at the door. They have asked visitors to leave big bags and coats at home since the museum’s coat check will remain closed, and no large items are permitted. Front-facing baby carriers and strollers will be allowed. All visitors over the age of two must wear a face mask. The museum will not be providing face masks, so make sure to bring yours from home. Visitors have a one-hour block to arrive at the museum and may need to wait for the next available time if they arrive after the allotted time. The museum will continue to offer guidance and information about exhibits while observing social distancing and increased cleaning requirements. Additional details are available on the museum’s reopening page.

Ripley’s Aquarium

Rediscover, reconnect, and make lifelong memories at #RipleysAquarium! 🐡 We’re so excited to welcome you back for oceans of fun, this Friday, June 26th, with daily hours of operation from 10:00AM to 8:00PM. Please visit us online at https://t.co/ESJ0vWr708 for more information. pic.twitter.com/u9Hd5O8UIF — Ripley’s Aqua Canada (@RipleysAquaCA) June 23, 2020

Ripley’s Aquarium is wasting no time in reopening. The aquarium is inviting visitors back on Friday, June 26. Timed tickets can be purchased online, and visitors are required to arrive during the time listed on the digital ticket. Shows, programs, and other aquarium events are currently on hold, but visitors will be able to view exhibits per usual. The museum has placed graphics on the floor to distinguish directions and help visitors remain two metres apart. All staff will be wearing face masks, and the museum strongly suggests that visitors over the age of three also wear masks. Amenities such as coat checks, playgrounds and food services will be unavailable. Check out the complete list of guidelines from the aquarium here.

Museum of Contemporary Art



The Museum of Contemporary Art (MOCA) will open on July 9. The first four days of the reopening (July 9 to 12) are reserved for the arts community, donors, members, and frontline workers. MOCA opens its doors to the general public Thursdays to Sundays starting July 16. The museum has not yet listed visitor requirements, but you can expect to see online ticket sales and timed-tickets as well as hand sanitizer stations and mask requirements. Check MOCA’s Facebook page for updates.