Toronto is getting a new prix fixe meal delivery program featuring a slew of top restaurants

A new restaurant program is bringing prix fixe meals from some of the city’s top restaurants straight to your door. Launched this week, isolish features daily four-course delivery dinners offered by a rotating line-up of Toronto restaurants.

The program kicks off on April 30 with a prix fixe dinner from high-end sushi spot Miku, with courses that include sushi chirashi with seasonal vegetables, and saikyo miso baked sablefish and lobster ravioli.

Other restaurants that have already joined the initiative include the Drake, which will offer its prix fixe dinner on May 1. Il Covo, Barque, BBs Diner, and Lake Inez will each offer four-course dinners on subsequent days.

Meals are priced between $60-100 per person and can be ordered up to 48 hours in advance of the restaurant’s delivery date. The simple booking platform allows you to select your delivery date and the number of meals you want to order. Deliveries are made between 5 and 7 p.m. on the allotted days.

There’s the option to add on cocktail kits crafted by Empress 1908 Gin and Fentimans, which feature all the ingredients and instructions needed for making the drinks at home.

The program was put together by a group of local creative businesses that includes Makers, Linda & Linda, Ambassador AI, and Array of Stars.

“As a business owner, I’m devastated by the losses in the hospitality industry, which has already shed 300,000 jobs in Ontario,” said Makers’ owner Sumit Ajwani in a press release. “I’m hoping this program gives people something tasty to look forward to during isolation, while also keeping some of the city’s best kitchens open for business.”

As part of the initiative, $5 from every meal purchased is being donated to support Daily Bread Food Bank’s COVID-19 response efforts.