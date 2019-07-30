Toronto park to pay tribute to the late Honey and Barry Sherman

A two-acre community park honouring the legacy of the late Honey and Barry Sherman is coming to Toronto. Fundraising is ongoing with work slated to begin on the UJA Sherman Campus, located at Bathurst Street and Sheppard Avenue, in the spring of 2020.

Billionaire philanthropists Honey and Barry Sherman were found dead in their North York mansion in December 2017. Their deaths were ruled a double homicide by Toronto Police, sending shockwaves across the city and country. After their tragic passing, the UJA Foundation and Sherman Foundation partnered up to find a way to honour the couple, well-known for their charitable and philanthropic efforts across Toronto.

A campaign to build the Honey & Barry Sherman Community Park (HBCP) was born with the intent of creating a beautiful community park for all of Toronto to enjoy. The late couple’s daughter Alex Krawczyk and family friend Fred Waks are serving as honorary co-chairs, with the help of the leadership team, run by Debbie and Warren Kimel.

“The community park will feature walkways and hiking trails accompanied with educational signage which will indicate the wildlife, flora, and fauna that inhabits this beautiful greenspace,” said Lisa Morrison, Senior Vice President of Philanthropy & Capital Development at the UJA Federation.

The space will be used for outdoor festivals, concerts, farmers markets and even the UJA Centre Camp, which has previously been run at the Lebovic Campus.

“Everything they did – all their charitable leadership efforts, including the time and energy they spent helping to raise money, as well as the significant funds they donated themselves — was geared to supporting the health and well-being of the people of Toronto,” said Warren and Debbie Kimel, heads of the HBCP Leadership Team. “What better place to honour them than a beautiful park, which invites people to celebrate the beauty of nature and to enjoy life. It is truly a wonderful and fitting tribute to their legacy.”

Fundraising for the community park has already begun. With the parks opening will come the reveal of a state-of-the-art digital donor wall.

“The wall will express the appreciation for bringing the community park to life, as well as show a beautiful and professional presentation of each donor’s efforts.” said Morrison.

Although the City of Toronto is not involved in the fundraising efforts or development of the park itself, city councillor James Pasternak expressed his support for the project.

“While the current project is a private initiative the City of Toronto would be honoured to be a partner,” said councillor James Pasternak. “Honey and Barry Sherman were a transformative and remarkable couple that gave generously to multiple causes across Toronto, many of which save lives, improved the well being of families and set an example of civic engagement.”

The campaign is accepting all donations through their website shermanpark.ca.