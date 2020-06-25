Ten Toronto patios reopening this week by neighbourhood

After over three months of dine-in service closure, Toronto restaurants are taking the first steps toward reopening this week. Premier Ford announced on Monday that restaurants can begin serving customers on patios starting today.
While many restaurants are taking a few more days or weeks to gear up (and adjust their spaces to comply with the new COVID-conscious guidelines outlined by the city), these ten restaurants are ready to go and welcoming diners back today.
Uptown – Cibo Winebar
The wine bar mini-chain from Liberty Entertainment Group is opening all three of its Toronto locations, including their outpost at Yonge & Eglinton.
OPENING Day has finally arrived! Happy to announce all 3 of our Toronto locations – King St.W, Yorkville & Yonge St. will be opening their Patios on: Wednesday, June 24. Reserve your table now: www.cibowinebar.com
Bistro Grande
This casual restaurant specializing in kosher Mediterranean fare is opening its patio beginning today on a reservation-only basis.
Kick off your #PatioSeason at Bistro Grande! Our patio is officially open tomorrow! Reservations required. Please call 416-782-3302
Midtown – Hemingways
Hemingways’ large rooftop patio in Yorkville kicked things off at the first possible moment, opening at 12:01 a.m. this morning for midnight drinks. They’re open from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. going forward.
Kasa Moto
The Chase Hospitality Group’s ritzy rooftop patio is now open and taking reservations.
the words you've been waiting to hear: we're opening noon on wednesday
Downtown – Oretta
Italian restaurant Oretta is opening its lovely King West patio, with reservations available through OpenTable.
Fairmont Royal York
The landmark hotel is debuting its new outdoor dining space, the Clockwork Terrace. An extension of the Clockwork Lobby Lounge, the terrace is open from noon until 8 p.m. daily and takes reservations.
Tomorrow's forecast: Sunshine, cocktails and the opening of our new patio, @clockworktoronto Terrace at 12PM! Click the reserve now link in our bio to make your reservation. *To note, reservations are strongly recommended but not required. CLOCKWORK Terrace will be open daily 12-8PM. To view the full menu, click the CLOCKWORK Terrace link in our bio. CLOCKWORK Terrace is located on Front and York Street.*
West End – Her Father’s Cider Bar and Kitchen
The pretty patio at Her Father’s Cider is open as of noon today.
Hello everyone! We're very excited to announce that after 101 days (it's been that long!!!!) our patio will be reopening on Wednesday 12pm!!!! We're so looking forward to seeing all the familiar faces. We will of course be adhering to the safety protocols implemented by the government which means lesser seating capacity, so please give us a call at 647 347 7747, or drop us an email at herfathers.ca to grab your spot!
The Caledonian
The Scottish pub is opening its leafy back patio, with tables available by reservation only.
Its official! We will be opening our patio this Wednesday at 4pm! Social distancing and safety measures in place. Reservations Only….seatings are 4-6 and 6-8 and 8-10 max 6 ppl per table…..reservations by telephone only 416-577-7472
East End – F’Amelia
The family-owned Cabbagetown restaurant is opening its pleasant patio, with reservations bookable through their website.
Toronto has entered phase 2!! Our patio will be open on Wednesday and reservations can be booked through our website starting tomorrow! Our take out window will still be open. We soo look forward to seeing the sun shine on all of your faces! With that said, please be patient. Not just with us but with all the small businesses that are scambling to provide you with a modicum of normalcy. Dining will be different, businesses may be understaffed, seating times will be shorter. We may run out of things. There will be inconvenient rules and most importantly we are human and mistakes will be made (its been a while). Just know that we have missed you, we appreciate your support and we will do our absolute best to provide a safe space for people to gather and dine again.
Dundas and Carlaw
The hip Leslieville wine and coffee bar is opening its large patio. Reservations are available, but walk-ins are also welcome.
We are officially opening the patio this Wednesday at 11 am. We are welcoming you back with open arms but from 6ft away, of course. As always all fur friends are welcome. For all the reservations please text (647)997-4828 with your full name, time of arrival and number of ppl attending. Walk ins are welcome but the priority will be given to parties with reservation.