hemingways patio

Ten Toronto patios reopening this week by neighbourhood

Patio season starts now at these restaurants

by Jessica Huras for TRNTO 3 hours ago

After over three months of dine-in service closure, Toronto restaurants are taking the first steps toward reopening this week. Premier Ford announced on Monday that restaurants can begin serving customers on patios starting today.

While many restaurants are taking a few more days or weeks to gear up (and adjust their spaces to comply with the new COVID-conscious guidelines outlined by the city), these ten restaurants are ready to go and welcoming diners back today.

 

Uptown – Cibo Winebar

The wine bar mini-chain from Liberty Entertainment Group is opening all three of its Toronto locations, including their outpost at Yonge & Eglinton.

 

 

Bistro Grande

This casual restaurant specializing in kosher Mediterranean fare is opening its patio beginning today on a reservation-only basis.

 

 

Midtown – Hemingways

Hemingways’ large rooftop patio in Yorkville kicked things off at the first possible moment, opening at 12:01 a.m. this morning for midnight drinks. They’re open from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. going forward.

 

 

Kasa Moto

The Chase Hospitality Group’s ritzy rooftop patio is now open and taking reservations.

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

the words you’ve been waiting to hear: we’re opening noon on wednesday

A post shared by Kasa Moto (@kasa_moto) on

 

Downtown – Oretta

Italian restaurant Oretta is opening its lovely King West patio, with reservations available through OpenTable.

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Oretta Toronto (@orettatoronto) on

 

Fairmont Royal York

The landmark hotel is debuting its new outdoor dining space, the Clockwork Terrace. An extension of the Clockwork Lobby Lounge, the terrace is open from noon until 8 p.m. daily and takes reservations.

 

 

West End – Her Father’s Cider Bar and Kitchen

The pretty patio at Her Father’s Cider is open as of noon today.

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Hello everyone! We’re very excited to announce that after 101 days (it’s been that long!!!!) our patio will be reopening on Wednesday 12pm!!!! We’re so looking forward to seeing all the familiar faces ❣ We will of course be adhering to the safety protocols implemented by the government which means lesser seating capacity, so please give us a call at 647 347 7747, or drop us an email at herfathers.ca to grab your spot!! Much love, Team HFCB+K . . . #patioseasonisback #summer #summerfeels #phase2 #newnormal #eatlocal #drinklocal #supportlocal #restaurants #ontariorestaurants #localrestaurants #food #instafood #instafoodies #drinkcider #drinkmorecider #localciders #internationalciders #ciderjunkies #TOrestaurants #TOeats #TOfoodies #forkyeah #foodiesofinstagram #comfortfood #foodisintheair #freshproduce #localproduce #hfciderbar #harbordvillage

A post shared by Her Father’s Cider Bar (@hfciderbar) on

 

The Caledonian

The Scottish pub is opening its leafy back patio, with tables available by reservation only.

 

 

East End – F’Amelia

The family-owned Cabbagetown restaurant is opening its pleasant patio, with reservations bookable through their website.

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Toronto has entered phase 2!! Our patio will be open on Wednesday and reservations can be booked through our website starting tomorrow! Our take out window will still be open. We soo look forward to seeing the sun shine on all of your faces! With that said, please be patient. Not just with us but with all the small businesses that are scambling to provide you with a modicum of normalcy. Dining will be different, businesses may be understaffed👩‍🍳, seating times will be shorter 🍽🏃🏾‍♀️ We may run out of things🤷🏽‍♀️, There will be inconvenient rules and most importantly we are human and mistakes will be made 🤦🏽‍♀️(its been a while 😜). Just know that we have missed you, we appreciate your support and we will do our absolute best to provide a safe space for people to gather and dine again. 🥂🍕🍝🍷🍸 Xo #FAmelia #FAmelia #cabbagetown #stickingaround #stilldelicious #missedyou

A post shared by F’Amelia Ristorante (@fameliaristorante) on

 

Dundas and Carlaw

The hip Leslieville wine and coffee bar is opening its large patio. Reservations are available, but walk-ins are also welcome.

 

Article exclusive to TRNTO

BACK TO HOME