Ten Toronto patios reopening this week by neighbourhood

After over three months of dine-in service closure, Toronto restaurants are taking the first steps toward reopening this week. Premier Ford announced on Monday that restaurants can begin serving customers on patios starting today.

While many restaurants are taking a few more days or weeks to gear up (and adjust their spaces to comply with the new COVID-conscious guidelines outlined by the city), these ten restaurants are ready to go and welcoming diners back today.

Uptown – Cibo Winebar

The wine bar mini-chain from Liberty Entertainment Group is opening all three of its Toronto locations, including their outpost at Yonge & Eglinton.

This casual restaurant specializing in kosher Mediterranean fare is opening its patio beginning today on a reservation-only basis.

Midtown – Hemingways

Hemingways’ large rooftop patio in Yorkville kicked things off at the first possible moment, opening at 12:01 a.m. this morning for midnight drinks. They’re open from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. going forward.

The Chase Hospitality Group’s ritzy rooftop patio is now open and taking reservations.

Downtown – Oretta

Italian restaurant Oretta is opening its lovely King West patio, with reservations available through OpenTable.

The landmark hotel is debuting its new outdoor dining space, the Clockwork Terrace. An extension of the Clockwork Lobby Lounge, the terrace is open from noon until 8 p.m. daily and takes reservations.

West End – Her Father’s Cider Bar and Kitchen

The pretty patio at Her Father’s Cider is open as of noon today.

The Scottish pub is opening its leafy back patio, with tables available by reservation only.

East End – F’Amelia

The family-owned Cabbagetown restaurant is opening its pleasant patio, with reservations bookable through their website.

The hip Leslieville wine and coffee bar is opening its large patio. Reservations are available, but walk-ins are also welcome.