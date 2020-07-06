Photo radar is back on Toronto streets and speed enforcement is set to begin today

Speedy drivers should beware, Toronto’s new automated speed enforcement system is officially in operation at 50 locations across the city.

The cameras are installed city-wide, two per ward, on local, collector, and arterial roads in Community Safety Zones near schools.

Speed limits are not suggestions – they are the law. Starting Mon, July 6, the 50 Automated Speed Enforcement cameras in #Toronto will start issuing tickets to owners of speeding vehicles to keep our communities safe. Learn more at https://t.co/oDiUnzyxB9. #VisionZero #CityofTO pic.twitter.com/NvNRPU84Tk — TO Transportation (@TO_Transport) July 3, 2020

The cameras are designed to capture and record images of vehicles travelling in excess of the posted speed limit. The goals of the program are to increase road safety, reduce speeding, and raise public awareness about the need to slow down and obey posted speed limits.

“Today is the culmination of a years-long fight to bring automated speed enforcement to Toronto to deter speeding, increase road safety and protect our most vulnerable road users,” said Mayor John Tory. “The message is clear: speed limits are not suggestions — they are the law. Those exceeding the speed limit and putting lives at risk will almost certainly receive a ticket, as they should.”

Accompanying the launch of the program will be a three-month public education program in multiple languages. So no excuses.

“Speeding remains an issue in Toronto and across the entire country. Automated speed enforcement is one of our Vision Zero safety measures that will, hopefully, put a stop to speeding and irresponsible driving,” said Councillor James Pasternak, chair of the city’s infrastructure and environment committee. “Everyone should obey the rules of the road and stay within the posted speed limit. If you don’t, you will receive a ticket.”

Some people suggest the move has more to do with money than safety, a sentiment echoed many years ago when photo radar was the norm on Ontario highways.

This is the worst money grab speed enforcement on motorists in our city. Vote out the councillors who supported the bill & the desperate mayor John Tory.

Wake Up Toronto. — Truth Info (@Concern_CAN) July 6, 2020

Cameras were already installed in the city late last year and for 90 days speeders were issued letters of warning prior to the official commencement of the program. But the COVID-19 pandemic delayed the original April start date.

Further information and a map of the camera locations can be found on the city website.