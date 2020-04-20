Toronto restaurant delivered 500 meal kits to frontline healthcare workers this weekend

This weekend, the folks at Piazzetta Trattoria in North York rolled up their sleeves and joined the fight against COVID-19. The team donated 500 hot meals to frontline healthcare workers at North York General Hospital (NYGH).

Since the outbreak, owners of the Italian restaurant say they’ve seen seen an outpouring of support from the community in the form of delivery and takeout orders. This has allowed the Commisso family to use some of that income to deliver hot meals to local healthcare workers at NYGH.

Toronto restaurant, Piazzetta Trattoria generously donated 500 lunches to more than 20 departments across our hospital as a token of thanks to our #HealthCareHeroes. Thank you for your generosity! pic.twitter.com/1Zjd5ZUTeu — North York General (@NYGH_News) April 17, 2020

Many Toronto restaurants have joined in the effort, working to provide healthcare workers with nourishing meals that are a little more exciting than hospital cafeteria fare. Groups such as Feed the Frontlines TO and The Marinara Boys (Sugo, Famiglia Baldassare, Bar Ape and Sovereign Cafe) have been raising money in order to ensure that Toronto’s healthcare professionals are well fed throughout the course of the pandemic.

Piazzetta Trattoria coordinated with NYGH for weeks in order to deliver the 500 meal kits to the hospital for the April 17th lunch shift.

The popular Italian spot arranged their event with MVR Cash & Carry, a wholesaler who supplied the staff at Piazzetta Trattoria with boxes, gloves, bags, food, drinks and materials in the days leading up to the big event.

In coordinating with NYGH, the restaurant made sure everyone involved was able to practise safe social distancing measures throughout every step of preparation and delivery.

Volunteers, friends and family were provided with masks and gloves and prep stations in the restaurant were set up two meters from each other.

The restaurant delivered 500 meal kits which included a hot vegetarian or meat-based pasta, a water bottle and a chocolate bar. Each meal kit was individually boxed and delivered to different departments in the hospital during their lunchtime delivery hours.

After the drop-off they took to Instagram to share a short video, sharing their gratitude to everyone involved and everyone working on the front lines of the pandemic.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Piazzetta Trattoria (@piazzettatrattoria) on Apr 17, 2020 at 7:19pm PDT

“Our nurses and doctors are our frontline defence and we need to take great care of them. Thank you to the neighbourhood community and Commisso family @mvrcashandcarry,” read the statement.