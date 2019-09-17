The top 10 restaurant openings and closures to watch for in Toronto

Coming soon

Montreal’s favourite eco-conscious vegan and vegetarian spot LOV has made its way to Toronto. The aesthetic resto boasts its botanical cuisine, where wellness takes centre stage (620 King St. W.).

The popular bubble tea chain BUBBLE LEE is opening up a string of GTA locations this fall. You can find its brown sugar tapioca and milkshake tea at 469 Queen St. W. and 3623 Highway 7, #117.

The Yonge and St. Clair revival will include a new outpost from executive chef Rob Gentile and the team at Buca: CUCINA BUCA (2 St. Clair Ave. W., Suite 100) hopes to bring some downtown flavour to its new neighbourhood.

Summerhill’s superfood snack café NUTBAR (907 Queen St. E.) is setting up new digs in the city’s east end. The 100 per cent organic and vegan counter from holistic nutritionist Kate Taylor Martin gives “power ball” a whole new meaning.

The much-anticipated revamp of the Paradise Theatre is set to open this fall. Inside Moray Tawse’s art deco theatre, there will be three bars along with the flagship restaurant, OSTERIA RIALTO, which will be the first full-dining experience from pasta makers Famiglia Baldassarre (1006 Bloor St. W.).

Vegandale will expand from Parkdale to Yorkdale this fall with the opening of BY. CHLOE (3401 Dufferin St.). The American fast-casual dining chain will open its first Canadian location in the upscale mall’s Dine on 3 eatery.

Sad to see you go

The pizzeria in the pink building is opening up their third location on Ossington this fall. BLONDIES (88 Ossington Ave.) is the Food Dudes latest venture and will replace Omaw on the foodie strip.

Landmark old school pizzeria CAMARRA’S PIZZA said grazie and arrivederci when closing its doors this month after 62 years of service.

Maîtres Cuisiniers de France, Didier Leroy is back in Toronto and has taken over the menu at his old stomping grounds, THE FIFTH & TERRACE, (225 Richmond St. W., Suite 501b), which has been brought back to life with Leroy’s culinary expertise.

STOCK T.C. (2388 Yonge St.) is a new business from Cumbrae’s and the Terroni empire that is set to open in the 1936 Postal Station K this month. The dynamic space will feature a high-end grocery, butcher, café and full dining experience on the upper level.