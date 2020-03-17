Top Toronto restaurants offering the delivery we’ve been waiting for

As restaurants have been ordered to shut over COVID-19 concerns, delivery and takeout are still options. While many restaurants have chosen to close up the kitchen until the dust settles, some have decided to switch it up and offer takeout and/or delivery for the first time.

To help with this initiative Uber Eats has waived delivery fees for more than 100,000 restaurants across Canada and the US. Ritual, Door Dash, Skip the Dishes and other online food ordering services are doing their part so people across Toronto can still get food from their favourite local restaurants while practising social distancing.

Here are some of Toronto’s top restaurants making an effort to curb your quarantine blues.

The Chantecler team opened up Le Phenix pop-up this fall after the three-alarm fire at their Parkdale restaurant. Since the COVID-19 outbreak, the team has been keeping the public updated via Instagram about the hours of both Le Phenix and Chantecler Boucherie. Le Phenix has created a dine-out menu that is soon to be released on its website and IG. Chantecler Boucherie pantry and butcher shop will remain open with limited hours and will be cashless for the remainder of the outbreak.

Favorites Thai BBQ

Favorites Thai BBQ is chef Jonathan Poon’s first restaurant to announce a partnership with online ordering services in Toronto. We are unsure at this point if Superpoint, Paris Paris and Nice Nice will follow suit. After posting on Instagram this past Sunday about the temporary closure of their dining room, they mentioned they were working on partnerships with Resy, UberEats, and Ritual.

Davenport and Christie’s adorable pasta bar has been very transparent since the announcement of COVID-19’s restaurant regulations. They are dedicated to their regular patrons and remained open as long as it was safe to do so. On March 17, Annabelle announced that their kitchen will remain open during this time and they will be doing takeout and curbside services. They will not be using any third-party apps so make sure to check their IG for hours and pasta options.

Swansea’s Cheese Boutique is a dreamland for the cheesemongers of Toronto. Due to current events, the cheese haven decided to limit the number of people in the store, while also providing delivery and pick-up options. A delivery service will be provided by the Cheese Boutique staff. They encourage customers to be patient as they will be taking care of assembly and drop off on their own.

Roselle Bakery will be keeping their west and east-end locations open to the public but reducing hours at Roselle West and closing the bathroom of their East-end outpost. Starting March 18, the bakery will also release a limited menu on UberEats. The menu will include pastries like their to-die-for cinnamon buns, croissants and more.



Thanos Tripi’s beloved Ossington restaurants, Mamakas Taverna and Bar Koukla, are closed. But Agora, Tripi’s fast-casual spot for Greek cuisine on Queen West will remain open to the public. And while they don’t have everything one could order at Mamakas, Tripi has added a couple of extra dishes to Agora’s menu to soften the blow. To get your fix, order for pick-up via ritual and online for delivery on either UberEats or Foodora.

Alo‘s baby sis, Aloette will be providing upscale the perfect food for those candlelit dinners during this social distancing period. Patrick Kriss’s restaurant will be providing a full menu on Ritual and UberEats. Just because we’re stuck at home, doesn’t mean we have to give up fine dining.

Dave Sidhu has created a community around his Playa Cabana restaurants at Dupont and Avenue and is dedicated to getting his regulars their fix. Sidhu is closing all of his locations except for the original Playa Cabana at 111 Dupont St. This location will be open for regular take-out and delivery service. As they are not working with a third-party ordering app, please be patient and check their website for menu updates.

Liberty Village is known for its plethora of brunch options, but School might be the most memorable spot of them all. Cheesy French toast and stacks of blueberry pancakes will be missed during the next few weeks of isolation. But thanks to UberEats and Ritual all that will really be gone is the hour-long lineup. School’s menu of brunch favourites will be available from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on these dining apps beginning March 17.

Fourth Man in the Fire Pizzeria

The original Burger Priest‘s pizzeria on Dundas West will be closed indefinitely. But that doesn’t mean their kitchen won’t be pumping out the massive pies and loaded calzones we’ve come to know and love. Regular dining hours (notified on their IG) will continue for take-out and delivery, and as of March 19, they will be open from 11 a.m. onward. Conscious of social-distancing, pick-up will be conducted either curbside or at the patio pick-up window.

Taking the public health forum into consideration Coppi has launched its’ take-out harvest menu that they hope will make your self-isolation a little easier. The menu features antipasti, entrees and a selection of their canned sauces and homemade products. This menu will be available starting March 17th between five and six p.m. These orders will need to be made 24 hours in advance through email. As of today, their regular menu will also be available, but be sure to continue to check their website as this may change.