Toronto restaurants start delivering pantry staples and gourmet items

An ever-growing number of Toronto restaurants are offering meal kits packed with everything needed to make their signature dishes at home. Some restaurants are starting to take their Toronto delivery boxes to the next level, however, giving us the opportunity to skip a grocery store run and support some of our favourite food purveyors in the process.

Iconic steakhouse Barberian’s has started offering its premium steaks, wines, and spirits to-go.

Barberian’s is known for having one of Toronto’s most impressive wine cellars — an enormous temperature-controlled space that features more than 15,000 bottles.

As if the option to have one of their excellent bottles delivered to your home wasn’t appealing enough, a recent Instagram post shows that they’re also including a toilet paper roll and a cigar in some packages.

It’s a tongue-in-cheek add-on that we doubt anyone would say no to right now.

Local Public Eatery has kicked its Toronto delivery options up a notch by adding a concept called the Local Corner Store.

In addition to their hot food items like crispy chicken sandwiches, perogies, and tacos, the Local is now selling grocery basics such as flour, coffee, and toilet paper.

All available through DoorDash, the new line-up also includes beer, wine, spirits, and bar mixes like Angostura bitters and a Caesar cocktail kit.

You can also buy a kit for making their signature nachos at home. They come packaged up with individually-wrapped ingredients and instructions.

Cote de Boeuf is selling a lengthy list of fancy grocery ingredients. Those familiar with the Ossington strip butcher shop-cum-restaurant won’t be surprised to see meats like double-smoked bacon, whole heritage hens, and charcuterie on their grocery menu. But they’re branching out from their protein-heavy focus and also selling dairy products like Chagnon cultures butter, and pantry staples ranging from Louianna Organic tomato purée to Chiquilín smoked paprika.

Cote de Boeuf is also offering prepared dishes like lasagna, French onion soup, and chocolate mousse. The minimum order is $100, and deliveries are currently being done on Wednesdays and Fridays.

It’s the best of both worlds with the opportunity to order something to eat right now, plus stock up on ingredients for future meals in a single order.