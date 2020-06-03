How some Toronto restaurants are supporting the Black community

Black squares filled our social media feeds yesterday in support of #BlackOutTuesday, but some Toronto businesses want to do more than offer silent solidarity with the movement.

Although most are facing financial struggles amid the pandemic, these local establishments are pledging donations to anti-racism initiatives.

Extra Burger

Extra Burger shared an Instagram post pledging all of its profits from today’s sales (June 3) to Black Lives Matter.

“We want to try to have a meaningful impact in our community and make sure our own company culture is reflective of the things we share online,” writes the Parkdale burger joint in the post.

San Remo Bakery

The long-running Italian bakery posted a black square on its Instagram feed yesterday in support of #BlackOutTuesday, but added that they’ve also made donations to both the Official George Floyd Memorial Fund and to Black Lives Matter Toronto.

In the post, San Remo writes: “We understand that we can never comprehend these injustices, but we know it’s wrong. We know we need to act and to promote racial justice. We must be allies.”

Leftfield Brewery

The baseball-themed brewery shared a quote from Jackie Robinson, the first Black American to play in Major League Baseball, on its Instagram feed yesterday, noting “it has been 73 years since Jackie Robinson broke the colour barrier in baseball and sadly, the relevance of this issue hasn’t changed.”

The post went on to share that Leftfield Brewery donated $1,000 each to Black Lives Matter Toronto and the Black Legal Action Centre, with the brewery writing “using our platform to speak out isn’t enough.”

Otto’s Berlin Döner

Otto’s Berlin Döner shared in an Instagram post that its owners have pooled together funds to make donations to 11 anti-racism initiatives, including the Bail Project, an American nonprofit organization that pays bail for people in need.

“Like many places, we posted earlier with good intentions,” reads the post, “but have spent the day hearing from our Black community friends about how harmful it can be to promote silence when the opposite is needed.”

Chica’s Chicken

The Junction restaurant shared in an Instagram post that they will be donating 15 per cent of their sales this weekend to Color of Change, a civil rights advocacy organization in the United States.

Chica’s post encourages those who are financially able to make their own donations, and for all followers sign change-making petitions.

“Reposting a quote about change is only going to get us so far. DEMANDING change and taking action is the only way,” reads their post.