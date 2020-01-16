The top 10 restaurants to visit for Winterlicious 2020 in Toronto

Winterlicious is back and reservations open Jan. 16, so if you don’t want to miss out, you should book your spot now. With over 200 participating restaurants — and new ones such as Piano Piano, Rosalinda, Planta Yorkville and Arthur’s — deciding where to go could get a little overwhelming. So to help narrow down your options, here are our top picks for Winterlicious 2020.

Barrel House, a part of the Amsterdam Brewing Brand and Toronto’s original craft brewery, is offering a $23 lunch and $33 dinner menu which consists of comfort food with a twist. Choose from the Arctic Char with smashed fried potatoes or the BBQ chicken and apple-butter poutine. 87 Laird Dr.

Babel, the latest joint from the Oliver and Bonacini family, is running its prix fixe at $28 for lunch and $43 for dinner. The Mediterranean menu features seared salmon with sweet peas and green tabbouleh, chorizo hand pies, beef ragout with smoked peppers and rapini, and a date pudding with orange blossom, allspice and honey. 305 York Mills Rd.

Parcheggio, a stylish new trattoria in the heart of Bayview village, has its prix fixe options at $28 for lunch and $43 for dinner. Try the truffled white bean bruschetta, braised lamb-shank, and to end the meal, the flourless chocolate tort. 2901 Bayview Ave.

At Il Ponte, you’ll find brimming Italian delights at $23 for lunch and $43 dinner. Choose from wild boar and dark chocolate ragu, glutten-free gnocchi with shaved ricotta salata and the tiramisu for your requisite post-pasta espresso. 625 Queen Street. E.

One of this year’s new participating restaurants is Planta Yorkville, the plant-based joint with a fun yet sophisticated interior design has a $33 dinner menu that includes the potato gnocchi in a cauliflower cream with Tuscan kale chips, and the vegan beet-pepperoni pizza. 1221 Bay St.

The Mediterranean lunches at Tabule are a steal at $23, with dinners at $33. Some highlights include the Kefta burger on brioche buns served with cheese and Phoenician fries (fries topped with tahini and zaatar) and for a little sweet delight try the Angel-hair filo layered with creamy custard and topped with rose water syrup. You really can’t lose. 2901 Bayview Ave.

New to the list this year is Piano Piano, a Harbord Village favourite. The $28 lunch and $43 dinner menu are the same and includes the Truffle-scented oyster mushroom cavatelli, roasted seabass with fennel, lemon and sunflower seeds, and a classic hanger-steak with chimichurri and crispy potatoes. 88 Harbord St.

Restaurant titan chef Daniel Boulud has curated a Winterlicious menu at Café Boulud that is not to be missed. Ranging from $33 for lunch and $53 for dinner, you’ll find that both the unparalleled dining experience and the sumptuous flavours will be well worth your coin. Enjoy the beef bourguignon or the signature Bouillabaisse with red snapper, PEI mussels, shrimp and a crispy baguette. 60 Yorkville Ave.

Miku has its would-be sushi contemporaries quaking in their boots with the launch of this Winterlicious menu. Just $33 for a lunch prix fixe seems almost too good to be true when you’re sampling the signature Aburi sushi plate or the seafood filled Kaisen Don. At $53, dinner ups the wow factor with Saikyo miso baked sablefish and butter poached lobster ravioli, or the soy braised beef-shank and pan seared foie gras. 10 Bay St., 105

Mark McEwan’s Bymark may seem to draw in endless suit-clad, Louboutin-wearing financiers with limitless bank accounts. But don’t fret! Winterlicious makes it easy for those without enviable bank accounts to enjoy the prestige and ambience of Bymark without having to use the phrase YOLO. Lunch is at $33, dinner is $43, and standouts include Kimchi steak tartare and duck confit, and for a little sweetness, there’s a wildflower honey lemon cheesecake. Forget your guilt and enjoy. 66 Wellington St. W.

Reservations open on Jan. 16 and seating is between Jan. 31 and Feb. 13. Make sure you call the restaurant directly or book online for reservations and let them know you’re there for Winterlicious if you’re going on a weekend. Some restaurants don’t offer the three-course prix fixe menus on weekends.

By: Marlene Mendonca with files from Darcy Streitenfeld