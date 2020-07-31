Toronto’s new speed enforcement cameras issued more than 7,000 tickets in two weeks

The city’s automated speed enforcement cameras — installed in 50 locations across Toronto — issued 7,645 tickets in the first two weeks of operation from July 6 to 20.

The cameras are installed in community safety zones near schools, and there are two cameras in each of the city’s wards. Signage has also been installed to notify motorists of the speed enforcement cameras at all locations. The cameras will record images of vehicles travelling above the posted speed limit, and tickets will be issued to those drivers automatically.

In a press release, the city stated that the data shows 591 repeat offenders and the most frequent repeat offender received eight tickets in the first two weeks for speeding at Trehorne Drive near Duffield Road in Etobicoke.

The City’s 50 Automated Speed Enforcement (ASE) cameras issued a total of 7,645 tickets between July 6 and 20, 2020, the first two weeks following the start of issuing tickets. — City of Toronto (@cityoftoronto) July 31, 2020

The data also showed that the highest speed detected in one of these community safety zones was 89 kilometres per hour where the posted speed limit is 40 kilometres per hour. This incident took place on Renforth Drive and this driver was issued the highest fine at $718.

The Renforth camera issued the most tickets overall with a total of 890 tickets making up 12 per cent of all tickets issued in the first two weeks of the program.

Fines are calculated as follows:

Drivers caught speeding one to 19 kilometres over the limit will receive a fine of $5 per kilometre

Drivers who travelled 20 to 29 kilometres over the limit will be fined $7.50 per kilometre

Drivers who travelled 30 to 49 kilometres over the limit will be fined $12 per kilometre

If a driver travelled at 50 kilometres or more over the posted limit, a summons will be issued to the vehicle owner to appear before a justice of the peace

The total payable fine also includes a victim fine surcharge and any applicable court costs.

The city also noted that 299 erroneous tickets were issued from two cameras. One camera on Derrydown Road was set for a speed limit of 30 kilometres per hour instead of 40 kilometres per hour, and issued 277 erroneous tickets. Another camera on Elkhorn Drive was monitoring the wrong direction of travel and issued 22 erroneous tickets.

The city will be cancelling the erroneous tickets and sending a notice in the mail to the recipients advising them of the error and that no action will be required on their part.