Toronto stores offering exclusive hours for seniors amidst COVID-19

Some grocery and drug stores in Toronto are extending their hours for seniors, people with disabilities and those with compromised immune systems during the COVID-19 crisis. This move will hopefully mitigate some of the challenges these residents face in the midst of long lineups and empty shelves brought on by panic buying in the wake of worsening news in relation to the pandemic.

Pusateri’s has announced on their website that all their locations (with the exception of CF Toronto Eaton Centre) will open early in order to provide access “to the elderly and those at a higher risk of infection to pick-up their groceries and food essentials in a quieter shopping environment.”

On Monday night, they posted this message on Instagram:

Shoppers Drug Mart also announced late Monday night that they’d set aside one hour each day so that customers who need assistance can easily retrieve all the items they need. They’re also extending their senior’s discount of 20% for the first hour of the day.

1/2 Starting this week, Shoppers Drug Mart is dedicating the first opening hour of shopping at our stores to our customers who need assistance or consideration, including seniors and people living with disabilities. — Shoppers Drug Mart (@ShopprsDrugMart) March 17, 2020

2/2 We encourage you to check with your local store to confirm operating hours. Shoppers Drug Mart will also offer the 20% Seniors Day discount on regular priced items for the first hour each day every day. This is in addition to Seniors Days each Thursday. — Shoppers Drug Mart (@ShopprsDrugMart) March 17, 2020

Many Loblaws grocery store locations (call location for confirmation) will also be opening from 7 a.m.-8 a.m. to ensure that seniors and those who need assistance have the opportunity to pick up their essential items.

As of Friday, March 20th, many Sobeys locations will also join the “Seniors Shopping Hour.”

Taking inspiration from #Bloved at Sobeys Belmont, we are scaling our “Senior Shopping Hour”. Starting this Friday, many of our stores will be devoting the first hour of operations to those most vulnerable and require extra attention, particularly seniors. pic.twitter.com/ckQyIexTS8 — Sobeys (@sobeys) March 17, 2020

This comes after several government officials, including Premier Doug Ford, have pleaded with residents to buy only what they need and not to resort to panic-fuelled shopping.