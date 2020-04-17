Toronto artists sending messages of hope with new street murals

Local restaurants painted over to show solidarity during lockdown

by Goldie Poll for TRNTO 9 hours ago

Colourful murals depicting messages of love and support are popping up on local businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic across Toronto.

Toronto-based artists have partnered with a local marketing firm Kadence to help raise people’s spirits across the city. 

 

The Anndore House by @smugugly @jaroe @tenser

 

Some of the murals feature motivational messages like “Hang In There” and “In This Together,” while others encourage social distancing to halt the spread of the virus. According to their Instagram, Kadence.World hopes that the murals make passersby think of better days to come.

 

Gusto 101 by @kwest88

 

Some of Toronto’s best street artists participated in the project so far, including Emily May Rose, Jaroe, KWest, Haenahhh, Tenser and many more. 

 

Gusto 101 by @kwest88

 

The murals are located at Gusto 101 on Portland Street, Anndore House on Charles Street East,  Annex Food Hall on Bloor Street West, and King Textiles on Spadina Avenue. 

 

Annex Food Hall by @emilymayrose @haenahhh

 

Kadence is also encouraging Torontonians to enjoy the murals from the comfort of their own home, on Instagram and other social media sites, rather than venturing out to see them in person. 

 

Annex Food Hall by @emilymayrose @haenahhh

 

The company hopes that the murals help remind people that we’re all doing our part, and that the more we stay home the quicker we’ll be through this crisis.

“We’re all glued to what seems like non-stop bad news, and it can all seem so overwhelming,” Kadence.World partner Phil Song said in a statement. “But we believe that in a time when it’s so easy to feel divided, public art can unite us.”

 

King Textiles by @thatlosersmolik

 

Kadence.World also teased the possibilities of more murals to come!

 

