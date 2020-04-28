Toronto’s most exclusive supper clubs are now offering delivery

Intimate supper club dinners may be off the literal table for a while, but the chefs and restaurateurs behind these secretive series are finding creative ways to bring their experiences into our homes.

L.U.S.T @ Home

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Luke Hayes (@lukechef_) on Apr 20, 2020 at 7:30pm PDT

Chef Luke Hayes-Alexander’s popular supper club, which previously popped up at secret locations around Toronto, is now offering weekly delivery. Each week, L.U.S.T @ Home features a set, three-course meal that’s designed to be reheated at home.

The program kicked off last Sunday with a comfort food-themed menu that included cheesy macaroni pie with salsa verde and chocolate brownies with Vietnamese coffee pudding. Menus for upcoming weeks will be released on Sundays, and dropped off via contactless delivery the following Saturday.

K.Dinners

View this post on Instagram A post shared by K. (@k.dinners) on Apr 3, 2020 at 12:26pm PDT

While his innovative Monday night dinner series, K.Dinners, is on pause, chef Ken Yau has pivoted to selling hand-rolled dumplings. Packaged frozen with instructions for cooking at home, the dumplings are currently available in three flavours: pork and chives; chicken and shiitake; and vegan kimchi.

According to Yau’s loosely video game-themed site, we can “unlock” more flavour options once he sells over 5,000 dumplings. Orders can be placed through the site, and Yau is doing the deliveries personally on Thursdays and Sundays. Yau’s dumplings can also be purchased at Strange Love Coffee on Spadina.

Charlie’s Burgers

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Charlies Burgers (@charliesburgers) on Apr 23, 2020 at 3:14pm PDT

The much-lauded Charlie’s Burgers pop-up dinner club series is on hold for now, but their monthly wine program is still going strong and giving back to a good cause.

Beginning in early April, the CB team pledged all profits earned from their home delivery wine case sales to the COVID-19 research response fund at Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre. This week, CB announced they were able to make their first donation of $32,000 to the centre.

Massimo Bruno

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Massimo Bruno Kitchen Studio (@massimo_bruno_studio) on Apr 27, 2020 at 7:20pm PDT

Chef Massimo Bruno has long hosted supper clubs that highlight Italy’s diverse culinary regions. Now, he’s delivering some of those comforting classics to your door as part of his new Giovedì Mercato (Thursday Market) program. Every week, Bruno and his team will share a new menu of premade homestyle dishes.

This week includes cannelloni stuffed with spinach and ricotta, saffron risotto, and Tuscan vegetable soup, among other soul-warming items. Orders must be placed by Tuesday each week for pickup at his St. Clair West cooking studio or contactless delivery on the following Thursday. The program soft-launched this week, with a full debut set for May 7.

The Depanneur

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Len Senater (@thedepanneur) on Apr 22, 2020 at 1:03pm PDT

The Depanneur is known for hosting a regular line-up of supper clubs, as well as workshops, pop-up dinners, and other imaginative food events. The venue’s culinary happenings are now available to-go as part of their Pick-Up Dinner series.

Priced at $48 for two people, dinners are prepared by a roster of different chefs and feature themes ranging from Tibetan momos to Middle Eastern mazeh. They’re also doing a regular Filipino brunch on Saturdays. Orders can be placed online and picked up on set days at the Depanneur’s west end space.