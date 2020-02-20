The Toronto Symphony Orchestra is performing a surprise concert for free next week

A little Vivaldi is enough to brighten anyone’s spirits on a cold winter’s day. But what if it was performed by a full-fledged symphony orchestra? Pretty great, right? Now, what if it was free?

The Toronto Symphony Orchestra [TSO] is holding a free community concert on Wednesday, Feb. 26 and tickets are booking up fast.

“With our long winters, February can be a challenging time for Torontonians, so we wanted to bring a bit of musical sunshine to our city to help offer some respite from the grey skies,” said Matthew Loden, CEO of the Toronto Symphony Orchestra. “It’s our small way of giving back and thanking everyone for making the TSO part of their lives.”

The Beat the Winter Blues Free Community Concert will run from 12:30 pm to 1:30 pm at Roy Thomson Hall.

TSO’s conductor Simon Rivard will lead the 92-member orchestra in some audience favourites, including the theme from Mission: Impossible, the overture to Bernstein’s Candide and concertmaster Jonathan Crow will perform “Spring” from Vivaldi’s The Four Seasons.

Tickets are required for the show and can be booked online at no charge beginning at 10 a.m. on Feb. 20.