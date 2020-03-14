Toronto theatre suspends season over COVID-19, asks for support

Toronto’s renowned Tarragon Theatre is suspending its 2019/20 season temporarily due to the circumstances surrounding COVID-19.

“The health of our patrons, staff, artists, and volunteers are our primary concern,” said artistic director Richard Rose in a statement. “The Tarragon Board of Directors and management have, after careful consultation, come to the difficult conclusion that a pause in the season is necessary.”

The current production of Human Cargo’s The Runner will close on March 15. The production of Three Women of Swatow is currently postponed until a later date.

Toronto’s arts community is being devastated by production cancellations, some will not make it through to the other side.

To try to cope, Tarragon is requesting at this time that patrons consider one of the following instead of simply asking for a refund:

Exchanging your ticket(s) to a future performance. All exchange fees will be waived.

Providing you with a credit for the value of the ticket(s) for future use at Tarragon Theatre.

Donating the value of your tickets back to the theatre for a charitable tax receipt.

But, if these options do not work, full refunds will be available, according to Tarragon. The box office will be open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. during the suspension.

Please be kind to our beloved arts organizations during this time. We will need them soon enough to help make sense of what happened and to see a way forward together. That’s what art does, and will continue to do. Keep that in mind.

Be safe.