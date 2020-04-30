best Toronto parks

Toronto is now running a virtual tour of the High Park cherry blossoms

by Nisean Lorde for TRNTO Posted: April 30, 2020 Photo: City of Toronto

Viewing the cherry blossoms at High Park has become an annual spring tradition for thousands hoping to catch a glimpse of the pink flowers on Toronto’s Sakura trees. But this year, the City of Toronto is offering 24-hour “virtual viewing” options of the blossoms.

The livestream was implemented after the city closed the park, and fenced off the blossoms on Thursday, as part of COVID-19 public safety measures.

“We made the difficult decision to close the entire park because it is the only way we can keep people from gathering to see the blossoms and risking further spread of COVID-19,” Mayor John Tory said Wednesday in a press conference.

 

 

To encourage Toronto residents to stay home, the city is planning multiple virtual cherry blossom experiences on a variety of social media platforms during peak bloom. Dates and times depend on the weather, but flower-lovers will be able to take a “virtual walk” through the blossoming trees.

Livestream events will also feature experts from the High Park Nature Centre, who will guide viewers through nature and history walks (focusing on Toronto’s cherry blossom trees). Indigenous knowledge keeper André Morrisseau will take viewers through the traditional territories of the Indigenous Peoples through a “live land acknowledgement.”

And then there’s the 24-hour BloomCam, where you can watch the progress of the cherry tree blooms until peak bloom ends via the city’s YouTube page.

So far, the reaction to High Park being closed hasn’t been cheery.

 

 

 

 

 

High Park attracts thousands of visitors each year in early spring to admire the cherry blossoms. The cherry trees are typically in full bloom in late April or early May and last for about a week to a week-and-a-half.

While visitors can’t be there in person this year, some are finding the upside to the 24-hour livestream.

 

 

 

In addition to High Park, the city also enclosed the cherry blossom trees at Trinity Bellwoods park with fences, and is increasing enforcement during the bloom period, to ensure that residents practise physical distancing.

 

 

 

Click here to learn more about the Toronto park closures during the cherry blossom season.

Article exclusive to TRNTO

BACK TO HOME