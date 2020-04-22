Wildllife are taking over the city in time for Earth Day and Toronto residents are thrilled

Earth Day came early to the city of Toronto as photos and videos of wildlife inspired local residents.

One video in particular that ranked high in the cute category showed a fox and her babies frolicking on the boardwalk in the Beach neighbourhood of the city. Normally, a very popular place with runners, walkers, and sun worshippers, the area is quiet these days thanks to social distancing measures and the little pups took full advantage.

Um… so this is the beaches now? pic.twitter.com/fccYJqm7bP — Leah-Simone Bowen (@leahsimonebowen) April 22, 2020

When the video was posted to Twitter, there was some concern about the well-being of the youngsters, but Toronto Wildlife Centre responded to a query in the thread.

“Thanks for your concern. This family looks healthy, and seems to be thriving. The adults have adapted and are resourceful, having likely lived in the area for some time during normal human activities. They’ll have multiple den sites too. Our hopes are people know to leave them be,” the statement read.

Other videos showed young deer playing on the Bluffers Park beach seemingly without a care in the world.

Deer running along the beach at Bluffers Park, Toronto (not my video). 😍 🦌 🏖 pic.twitter.com/BzcEnh2Ylz — Joya Halls (@Shuk_It_Trebek) April 21, 2020

When the video was posted on Reddit, one commenter summed up the thoughts of many Toronto residents