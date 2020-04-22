Wildllife are taking over the city in time for Earth Day and Toronto residents are thrilled

Earth Day came early to the city of Toronto as photos and videos of wildlife inspired local residents.
One video in particular that ranked high in the cute category showed a fox and her babies frolicking on the boardwalk in the Beach neighbourhood of the city. Normally, a very popular place with runners, walkers, and sun worshippers, the area is quiet these days thanks to social distancing measures and the little pups took full advantage.
When the video was posted to Twitter, there was some concern about the well-being of the youngsters, but Toronto Wildlife Centre responded to a query in the thread.
“Thanks for your concern. This family looks healthy, and seems to be thriving. The adults have adapted and are resourceful, having likely lived in the area for some time during normal human activities. They’ll have multiple den sites too. Our hopes are people know to leave them be,” the statement read.
Other videos showed young deer playing on the Bluffers Park beach seemingly without a care in the world.
When the video was posted on Reddit, one commenter summed up the thoughts of many Toronto residents
“I’m beginning to think that Covid was a massive conspiracy by animals to take the planet back,” the commenter wrote.
Today marks the 50th anniversary of Earth Day. Minister of Environment and Climate Change Jonathan Wilkinson sent a message out to Canadians this morning recognizing that with social distancing and other COVID-19 measures it is more difficult to celebrate our beautiful planet, but that doesn’t mean we can’t take today to think about our own impacts on our environment and what we can do to make a positive change.
“This (social distancing) does not stop us from doing something else that is very important: protecting our environment and continuing to take action against climate change,” he said.
“It is in this spirit that I invite all Canadians to observe #EarthDayAtHome. We are all able to take simple yet effective actions in our daily lives, which will help to protect our planet. There are plenty of ideas for inspiration available on the Earth Day Canada website.”
There are a number of virtual events to celebrate and inspire much-needed environmental action in the city and beyond.
For instance, the Toronto Region Conservation Authority is hosting two webinars to teach local residents how to live lighter on the land and more in-tune with our environment including one on microplastics at noon as well as an on Frog Watch at 7 p.m. There is also a Facebook Live session at 2 p.m. on the characteristics of different tree species.
In addition, Wilkinson explained that there is another global crisis that needs serious attention right now: climate change.
“During the ongoing situation with COVID-19, which has impacted us all and has been a terrible tragedy for many, it remains important that we reflect upon how we best address the other looming crisis on the horizon: climate change,” he said.