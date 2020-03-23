Toronto yoga classes step up during the COVID-19 pandemic

Many Toronto yoga and wellness studios in Toronto have made the difficult decision last week to temporarily close their studios in an attempt to flatten the curve. Despite not having access to a physical space, yoga instructors, many studios and wellness centres are keeping their communities active by offering live classes through Instagram Live, Stories, IGTV, Facebook Live and Zoom.

Octopus Garden will be offering daily online classes on the regular. They’re offering a Virtual Flow for all levels and an Intermediate class for the advanced Yogi. All you have to do is sign up for the class you want.

Starting today, Yoga Space will be offering a variety of classes three times a day. Each class will be live through the online streaming platform FitGrid LIVE. This week they’re offering Vinyasa, Hatha, and Prenatal Yoga.

Hana, from Mula Yoga on Queen West, is offering live yoga classes on Facebook Live. If you’re unable to make her live classes you can check out her YouTube channel, which has yoga practices for all levels.

Power Yoga Canada has five classes a day starting at 6:00 am and ending at 8:30 pm. You can access the classes on both Instagram Live and Facebook Live.

Downward Dog Yoga has also just switched to online classes. Starting today, they’re offering one free live yoga class through Zoom. Each day they’ll mix it up with a slow flow, Restorative, Pranayama and Meditation, and more.

For a meditation class, Shawna Turner, a yoga teacher at the popular Ahimsa Yoga, is offering daily live meditation classes at 2pm on Facebook Live. You can also catch one of her Vinyasa classes through Ahimsa’s online studio or choose a Flow or Yin class offered by the studio.

Oxygen Yoga Fitness are taking their classes live through Instagram Stories and Facebook Live. They have a busy schedule with an array of classes throughout the day, including kids yoga twice on Mondays. Classes start at 7:00am and run until 9:30pm.

Yoga Tree offers two daily online classes. You can choose from a sweaty Yoga HIIT or Power Flow or choose the gentler Breathe, Move, Mediate class.

Just because you can’t go to a yoga studio doesn’t mean you have to halt your practice. As more yoga and wellness studios are taking their practices online, make sure to check their instagram and Facebook accounts for more information and daily schedules.