Mother-daughter duo Christina and Kelly McDowell have a new boutique in Rosedale. Clementine’s shares the same name of their former luxury resale boutique, but is an entirely new concept shop that curates fashion, home and design goods. No longer offering luxury resale as part of its assortment, Clementine’s has moved forward with a focus on contemporary and niche luxury labels. They also continue to grow their private label collaborations with fashion and jewellery designers.

1054 Yonge St., 416-966-2662

Local designer Elle AyoubZadeh is bringing her footwear line to Yorkville Village. The Zvelle pop-up shop opens on Nov. 1 and runs until Dec. 31. The boutique will be located on the second floor and customers can also book private fittings after hours. The shop will carry all styles currently available on the website, along with the #GlobalCitizenry T-shirts.

55 Avenue Rd., www.zvelle.com

A new boutique is coming to Avenue Road. StyleArtist is the brainchild of Catherine Abela, and the shop held its launch party on Oct. 24. Abela originally launched StyleArtist in 2017 as an online business for personal styling and shopping. Now, two years later, it has blossomed into a boutique. She has curated a collection of items from brands such as Zadig & Voltaire, Mother Denim, Bailey 44, Sam Edelman, Rebecca Minkoff and more.

214 Avenue Rd., 416-720-0677

One of those trendy coworking spaces is coming to the area. Northspace is opening its second location in the Don Mills Road and Eglinton Avenue East area. The first phase launched on Sept. 1 with guests enjoying a free space to work as well as daily on-site events. The launch party took place on Oct. 30. The current phase includes an open workspace, dedicated desks, private offices, meeting rooms, a lounge and more. The next phase will launch in 2020 and includes an expansion to 26 offices and two meeting rooms.

15 Gervais Dr., 416-398-2112

Ambiyan on Yonge opened its doors at Yonge Street and St. Clair Avenue in September. The menu covers all the Indian comfort food favourites, from samosas to biryani and chana masala. Outside of the traditional offerings, Ambiyan’s specialties include ghost pepper spicy chicken bites, which are paired with a Thai red chili chutney, as well as a paneer and mushroom empanada.

1560 Yonge St., Unit 114, 416-792-5656

For those preparing for holiday travels, a trip to Helene Clarkson is a must. Clarkson started her line of sophisticated clothing for the urban traveller in 2014. She recently opened her flagship boutique on Mount Pleasant Road. Her pieces are reversible, wrinkle resistant and machine washable. What’s better? All pieces are made in Toronto.

565 Mt. Pleasant Rd., 416-519-2223