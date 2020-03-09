Five of Toronto’s most expensive houses for sale

Toronto has not shortage of multimillion-dollar listings — especially now that the average selling price for a home in Toronto has climbed to $$910,290, according to the most recent TREB report. So with that in mind, we rounded up some of the most extravagant and expensive listings the city has to offer — to show you what the crème de la crème of Toronto real estate looks like.

Although 88 South Dr. was built in 1888, the entire property exudes modern luxury. The six-bedroom, six-bathroom home is on sale for $9.995 million and is located in Rosedale. Whether it be neutral tones, bright colour palates or over-the-top wallpaper, each room is decorated in its own unique way.

One standout feature is the dining room, which boasts cathedral ceilings and a striking fireplace to centre the room. Some other luxury touches you can find at 88 South Dr. include a kitchen skylight, a massive master suite and a private backyard with a pool and cabana.

This home is listed with Paul Maranger and Christian Vermast of Sotheby’s International Realty.

Everything about 75 Highland Cres. is one of a kind. This $11.8 million Hogg’s Hollow abode has a dramatic two-storey rotunda that greets you upon entering the foyer. It’s super modern and boasts floor-to-ceiling windows in nearly every room, allowing natural light to flood the space.

There are unique architectural elements to admire throughout the home. One of the rooms, which is currently staged as a gym, features columns and tilted windows that give it a lot of dimension. Along with four bedrooms and seven bathrooms, 75 Highland Cres. has some opulent amenities. There is a massive wine cellar, golf simulation room and home bar.

This home is listed with Elise Kalles of Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

85 The Bridle Path is the closest thing you’ll get to a French Chateau in Toronto. The luxurious mansion, carefully crafted by Joe Brennan, costs a whopping $22.9 million. It has eight bedrooms, 11 bathrooms and sits on two acres of private land with over 20,000 square feet of living space.

The home has a cathedral beamed grand foyer followed by a brick spiral staircase that transports you into another world. Intricate ceiling details can be admired throughout the property, along with more standout architecture such as the rotunda breakfast room. There’s also a wine cellar, an indoor sports court and an outdoor pool.

85 The Bridle Path is listed with Barry Cohen of Re/Max Realtron Barry Cohen Homes Inc.

Located at 47 Daneswood Rd. in Lawrence Park is a custom-designed luxury home. This $10.5 million home has eight bedrooms and 11 bathrooms among its 10,000 square feet of living space. The black, white and gold colour palette carries throughout the three-storey property and gives it an opulent feel.

The combined kitchen, living and dining room is a stunner. It’s a perfect space for entertaining and was designed with coffered ceilings, a sprawling kitchen island with barstool seating and massive windows. This home comes complete with a saltwater pool, hot tub and cabana.

This home is listed with Nancy Baker and Peter Baker of Chestnut Park Real Estate Limited.

95 Old Colony Rd. is a timeless mansion. This four-bedroom, nine-bathroom home is located in North York and boasts a ton of features and upgrades. The designs were a collaborative effort done by Murakami Design and Gluckstein Design, earning it a listing price of $10.8 million.

The grand two-storey foyer is dramatically elegant. Each room that follows has its own individual look, such as the wood-panelled home office or the bright red curtains adding a pop of colour in the dining room. 95 Old Colony Rd. is two storeys and also comes with a third level loft. Some of its amenities include an underground eight-car garage, cigar lounge, tennis court and billiards room.

95 Old Colony Rd. is listed with Robert Greenberg and Andre Kutyan of Harvey Kalles Real Estate LTD.