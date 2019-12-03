Toronto’s most inspirational women of 2019: Ellen Page

The filmmaker

Ellen Page’s documentary ‘There’s Something in the Water‘ explores environmental racism and was released at TIFF in September

BY MARK RENDALL, ACTOR

For as long as I’ve known her, Ellen Page has always been a very caring and courageous person. To take on difficult issues and to try to effect positive change in people’s lives is right in line with her character. This year, Ellen produced a documentary dealing with environmental racism in her home province. I remember her texting me a map of waste site locations and population by racial demographic. It was absolutely shocking to see the correlation. Environmental racism is a devastating systemic issue that really needs to be brought to light. She has always been an activist at heart, and to see her help create positive change in the world and, more specifically, in her home province of Nova Scotia is really inspiring.

The film industry is a very challenging place to inhabit for anyone. Especially so for women and even more so for anyone who openly identifies as LGBTQ. It takes a lot of courage and vulnerability to live your truth when the world is so full of ignorance and bigotry.

When she came out publicly, she stepped into a long lineage of brave people who fight to make marginalized voices heard and recognized. Ellen has managed to hold her own and stay true to herself over the years. She continues to take on interesting projects and remains a powerful creative force against a lot of odds.

She is an activist, an artist and an advocate for human rights and LGBTQ rights. And she continues to use her influence for good in this world. I think that Ellen really is leaving behind a legacy of positive change in the world.

