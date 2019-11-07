Toronto’s private dining rooms and top secret dinners

We are sharing the inside scoop on Toronto’s secret dining scene. In part two, we explore the city’s most secluded dining rooms and top secret dinners. Whether it’s a one-night-only supper club or a private dinner inside a butcher shop, we’ve got the scoop. Here is a list of the best chef’s tables, supper clubs and wine cellars that double as private dining rooms.

FRONT ROW SEATS

Dine in style with these chef’s table experiences

It’s fitting that the most coveted table in the house at butcher shop-cum-restaurant Côte de Boeuf is the butcher’s table itself. Nestled in the shop’s narrow rear, the butcher’s table hosts groups of six to eight people. Those lucky enough to snag this in-demand spot are in for a memorable set menu that includes charcuterie, family-style entrees and the restaurant’s namesake: a dry-aged côte de boeuf.

130 Ossington Ave.

Landmark north-of-the-core restaurant Terra features a changing seasonal menu that ranges from pasta to seafood and steaks. The restaurant houses a variety of private dining areas, but smaller groups will want to opt for the chef’s table, offering a view of the bustling kitchen. Settle in and start making your way through the restaurant’s Wine Spectator–recognized wine list.

8199 Yonge St.

FOR ONE NIGHT ONLY

Sup with a select sect at these secret dinner clubs and pop-ups

Critical darling Charlie’s Burgers is a bucket list dining experience for many culinarily inclined Canadians. Each pop-up features noteworthy chefs and outstanding wines in unique locales. Every evening is structured around a theme, with guest chefs, like Patrick Kriss and Rob Gentile, creating the menu.

Location varies.

L.U.S.T. (that’s Luke’s Underground Supper Table) is the brainchild of chef Luke Hayes-Alexander. Each dinner is hosted in a new location that is kept secret until two days before the event. Hayes-Alexander crafts a four- to five-course meal based on a theme and creates a related music lineup to set the tone.

Location varies.

Each event in chef Massimo Bruno’s long-running Italian Supper Club introduces diners to one of Italy’s 20 different culinary regions. Originally from the Puglia region of the Bel paese, Bruno hosts around 30 guests in his Liberty Village cooking studio for a convivial, BYOB family-style dinner.

66 Fraser Ave.

BOTTLED UP

Nosh surrounded by T.O.’s best bottles in these wine cellar dining rooms

When you’re tucking in to some of the city’s best steak, it’s a bonus to have equally excellent wine close at hand. Barberian’s has you covered in its dramatic wine cellar dining room, which sees diners feasting on steak house classics surrounded by the restaurant’s thousand-bottle-deep collection of wine.

7 Elm St.

Dining venues don’t get much more atmospheric than Gusto 101’s basement wine cellar. Walls lined with rustic wine barrels provide the backdrop for intimate group dinners. Opt to order the Nonna’s Sharing Menu, a family-style feast that gives you the chance to sample a selection of the restaurant’s signature dishes.

101 Portland St.

The wood-clad wine cellar of this Italian restaurant on Dundas West is an inviting spot for groups of eight to 14 people. The food at Enoteca Sociale is as exceptional as the setting, with the restaurant’s Roman cuisine interpreted as a family-style dinner covering all the essential courses, from formaggi to dolci.

1288 Dundas St. W.

Want more? Part one of our series dives into Toronto’s hidden bars and secret speakeasies.