The top 5 restaurants to visit on Christmas Day in Toronto

This year, instead of slaving over the stove and trying to make the perfect Christmas meal for your family, why not let someone else do the work for you? These upscale Toronto restaurants are offering Christmas dinners big enough for you and the whole family. Here are the best places to dine at come Dec. 25.

The stylish Yorkville steakhouse is cooking up a Christmas Day menu priced at $55 a person. You can chose either turkey or glazed ham, paired with all the accoutrements you might find on your own festive table. Your choice of fare or foul comes with options of sage stuffing, green beans, sweet potatoes, old-school gravy and, of course, mashed potatoes. There is also a decadent prime rib with truffle madera sauce option, which is sure to be worth the splurge. The full STK menu will be available Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, but book your table early as seats are sure to fill up fast.

The Four Seasons is always ritzy, but the landmark hotel gets particularly glammed up during the holiday season and its signature restaurant, Café Boulud, is no exception. Daniel Boulud’s French brasserie is serving a special prix fixe menu this Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, offering a classy setting for your holiday feasting. Priced at $120 per person, the three-course menu gives diners enticing choices of dishes like tuna carpaccio nicoise, duck confit a l’orange and mushroom tortellini with black truffle butter. To find out more about this glamorous evening, visit their website.

The Drake Hotel’s annual Festivus menus are back again this year, available starting Christmas Eve. The dinner menu is priced at $39 per person and includes a choice between turkey, roast beef or maple squash. The plate comes with a generous portion of mashed potatoes, brussels sprouts, Yorkshire pudding, roasted carrots and dessert straight from the Drake Commissary. The holiday feasting at the Drake will be accompanied by great music starting at 6 p.m., plus they’ve got special seasonal cocktails, like the Cranberry Winter Spiced Daiquiri, to put you in the festive ‘spirit.’

Set on the 31st floor of the St. Regis hotel, LOUIX LOUIS‘s impressive decor makes it the perfect spot to have a super fancy holiday feast. The three-course Holiday Dinner menu is available both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. It’s priced at $1o5 per guest and stacked with soul-warming dishes like roasted truffle chicken and roasted duck with fresh ricotta. The St. Regis bar is open until 2 a.m., so you can easily linger around for a few post-dinner drinks.

The Fairmont Royal York’s signature restaurant, REIGN, is throwing a Christmas Day dinner party, featuring a three-course set menu priced at $120 per person. The contemporary menu features dish options like slow cooked beef and poached Atlantic cod, or you can opt for the classic roasted turkey breast. But a hearty meal is not the only thing REIGN will be offering this Christmas Day: The evening will be accompanied by a live band and visits from Santa himself.