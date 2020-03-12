Tracking all cases of coronavirus across the GTA

As of Thursday afternoon, Ontario’s Ministry of Health is investigating 536 people for potential exposure to novel coronavirus — an increase of more than 421 people from one week prior.

To date, there has been 54 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Ontario, most found in the Greater Toronto Area (29 cases). Ottawa reported its first case of the virus on Wednesday, after a man in his 40s tested positive upon return from a trip to Austria.

Other recent positives, who are currently in self-isolation, include:

– A male in his 40s received treatment at St. Joseph’s Health Centre after a trip to Switzerland.

– A male in his 50s, who was treated at Health Sciences North in Sudbury.

– A female in her 30s who was visiting Egypt. She was treated at Mackenzie Health in York Region.

– A male in his 30s who was visiting the U.S. He was treated at Toronto Western.

– A female in her 30s, who was also visiting the U.S., was treated at Hamilton Health Sciences.

Google is tracking every positive case of coronavirus under investigation across Toronto here:

The province also reports that five cases have been resolved, and the number of negative cases has more than doubled in the past week, from 1,216 to 3,590. Still, case numbers across the globe continue to rise, with more than 118,000 positive cases in 114 countries and more than 4,291 lives lost (Canada recorded its first novel COVID-19 death at a nursing home in British Columbia earlier this month).

The virus spread has propelled the World Health Organization (WHO) to declare COVID-19 a pandemic.

“In the past two weeks, the number of cases of COVID-19 outside China has increased 13-fold, and the number of affected countries has tripled,” WHO’s Director-General Tedros Adhanom said during his opening remarks at a media briefing on Wednesday. “We have never before seen a pandemic sparked by a coronavirus. This is the first pandemic caused by a coronavirus.”

Dr. David Williams, Ontario’s Chief Medical Officer of Health, reiterated in a press conference on Monday that the next two weeks are “very important.”

“Community containment depends on the public,” Williams said, asserting the need for people to take enhanced protective actions to help stop spread of the virus— this could include simple safety precautions, such as washing your hands throughout the day with soap and water; and avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.

According to the Public Health Agency of Canada, people who are infected with COVID-19 may have little to no symptoms – or might have similar symptoms to a cold or flu, such as fever, cough, difficulty breathing, or pneumonia.

Symptoms could take up to 14 days to appear after exposure.

UPDATED: When it comes to spotting symptoms, how is the new coronavirus (also known as COVID-19) different from a cold or the flu? This chart breaks down what we know so far: https://t.co/BAmN8boCyd pic.twitter.com/EMVeFZsPl1 — WebMD (@WebMD) March 11, 2020

Ontario’s Ministry of Health is updating its website twice a day (10:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. EST, seven days a week) with the latest information about COVID-19, including gender, age, public health unit, hospital, where the virus was acquired, and status of each new confirmed case.

If you have travelled from Hubei Province, China, or Iran within the last two weeks, or have had close contact with a person who tested positive for COVID-19, please visit your family doctor and contact Toronto Public Health at 416-338-7600.