Truffles are the star of Oretta’s new tasting menu this week

All hail the precious, pungent truffle, one of the most coveted ingredients in the culinary world. It’s truffle season in Italy, and that means white and black truffles have also made their way to Toronto. Enter Oretta‘s new tasting menu, where truffles are the focus and the star. For two days only, the King West spot is throwing a truffle party, complete with five courses and exclusive wine pairings. Here’s what to expect.

Amuse-bouche

The tasting begins with a delicate and fruity glass of 2018, extra dry Prosecco.

Then comes the amuse-bouche. A chickpea fritter with a dollop of stracciatella and two shavings of black truffle per bite.

First course

Riccio di Mare su Pane Tostato is sea urchin that sits on a toasted piece of focaccia, topped with a mini mountain of shaved truffles. This dish has a significant richness that comes from the layer of lardo.

This dish is paired with a 2017 Arneis Blangé. This refreshing and slightly acidic white helps to cut the intense flavour profile of the dish.

Second course

Ostrica, a potato-wrapped Fanny Bay oyster with white onion veloute surrounded by a bed of truffle shavings. This is where things get interesting in the best possible way. Before the plate even hits the table, the smell of truffles permeates the area. There are a few textures to notice in this dish — the sweet chewiness from the oyster, the crunch from the fried potato and a creaminess of the veloute and truffles.

Paired with a 2018 Gavi di Gavi. This wine carries notes of almond, anise and green apple.

Third course

Risotto Porcini e Tartufo Bianco uses carnaroli rice instead of the commonly used arborio, giving the dish a nice bite. This risotto is cooked in a porcini stock, which really intensifies the mushroom flavour. This course also introduces the guests to white truffles, the more exclusive truffle. For Italians, proper risotto should be “all’onda” (wavy), which means it should be dense and creamy, which is executed very well in this dish.

This course is paired with a 2016 Barbera d’Asti Superiore.

Fourth course

Coniglio Brasato con Polenta is braised rabbit, roasted porcini on a bed soft polenta. This dish was beautifully balanced in texture and flavour and paired with a light 2014 Barolo.

Dessert

The Italian meringue is reason enough to experience this tasting. Upon first glance, it appears that the meringue is speckled with vanilla, yet they’re actually flecks of truffle, which you can taste in every bite. Once you crack into the pastry cream, it too has the perfect amount of truffle essence. The truffle-infused ice cream and tart brush of berry compote ties the entire dessert together.

Dessert is paired with a NV Villa M Rosso, a young and bubbly red with strawberry and plum notes.

Oretta is featuring this limited time menu on Nov. 5 – 6 at 6 p.m. To make your reservation call 416-944-1932 or email events@oretta.to.