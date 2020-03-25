The University of Toronto has announced it is cancelling this year’s convocation ceremonies.

“This was a difficult decision that was made as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and the directives from the federal and provincial governments regarding social distancing. It is clear that it would have been impossible to hold such large gatherings in person,” the university stated. “This is a special time of year for the University community and this decision saddens us. Graduates will still receive their degrees, and parchments will be sent to them by mail.”

Following the announcement, some took to social media suggesting that the university move the ceremonies to November, but it did appear as though a decision had been made.

As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and the directives from the government regarding social distancing, #UofT has made the difficult decision to cancel all Convocation ceremonies for the Spring 2020 season, previously scheduled to take place from June 2-19. — University of Toronto (@UofT) March 25, 2020

York also announced a postponement of its ceremonies and hinted at the possibility of a virtual ceremony.

While important to celebrate our students’ academic achievements, our focus must remain on the health & safety of our students, their families and friends. In-person Spring Convocation is postponed and the University is looking into virtual options: https://t.co/xTlrvburWz #YorkU pic.twitter.com/pi3yroeAS9 — York University Students (@yorkustudents) March 25, 2020

Currently, there is no word yet on the convocation plans of Ryerson University.