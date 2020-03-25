University of Toronto

University of Toronto cancels convocation ceremonies

by Ron Johnson Posted: March 25, 2020 Photo: The University of Toronto campus

The University of Toronto has announced it is cancelling this year’s convocation ceremonies. 

“This was a difficult decision that was made as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and the directives from the federal and provincial governments regarding social distancing. It is clear that it would have been impossible to hold such large gatherings in person,” the university stated. “This is a special time of year for the University community and this decision saddens us. Graduates will still receive their degrees, and parchments will be sent to them by mail.”

Following the announcement, some took to social media suggesting that the university move the ceremonies to November, but it did appear as though a decision had been made. 

 

 

York also announced a postponement of its ceremonies and hinted at the possibility of a virtual ceremony.

 

Currently, there is no word yet on the convocation plans of Ryerson University.

BACK TO HOME