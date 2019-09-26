Vegan fast food is the next big thing in Toronto

If Chick-fil-A doesn’t jive with your politics or your dietary restrictions and you’ve been struck by a wave of newfound social responsibility, maybe it’s time to consider a different way to satisfy your cravings. Vegan fast food looks to be the way of the future. Sustainable, affordable and socially conscious businesses have started to pop up all over the city, serving plant-based fast food that doesn’t sacrifice that savoury, greasy goodness. We found four of the city’s best meatless substitutions that give guilt-free indulgence a whole new meaning.

Chick-fil-in

Instead of feeding into the controversy surrounding the American chicken hub Chick-fil-A, why not sub your crispy chicken sandwich for a more sustainable, plant-based option? Globally Local is making it easy to embrace the ChickUN trend. This eatery is making chickenless sandwiches from natural ingredients: using wheat protein and chickpea flour, Globally Local hand moulds and hydrates each patty to get that unique variation of a chicken fillet, and then breads them in panko to get that crispy exterior. The sammies are topped with the classic accoutrements, such as American-style vegan cheese, lettuce and a creamy soy-based “mayo.” These sandwiches are just as savoury as the real thing and come with no strings attached. 492 College St.

A vegan lover’s pie

Everyone loves pizza. So trying to justify swapping out your favourite greasy slice for a vegan one is not an easy feat. To make sure that you don’t stray too far from the real thing, pick up a pizza from Virtuous Pie. Far from the days of cauliflower crusts and flavourless cheese substitutes, Virtuous Pie’s are comparable to your favourite ’za in the city. These personal pizzas sport some seriously fluffy dough, delicious plant-based cheese and a variety of locally sourced toppings. This all-vegan spot also donates a portion of its profits to local charities, so you don’t have to feel bad about having that extra slice. 611 College St.

Beyond better burger

If you’re looking to reduce your carbon footprint but still want a burger as drool-worthy as a Burger’s Priest patty melt, head down to Planta Burger. When creating the plant-based version of the fast food icon, chef and owner David Lee made sure the flavour profile of the iconic sandwich was not sacrificed. Planta Burger’s classic sammie is made with a mushroom and lentil patty, fried to perfection and topped with vegan queso, smoked portobellos, lettuce, tomato, pickles and their PB sauce. These recognizable flavours create such an umami bomb, you’ll question whether or not it’s the real thing. 4 Temperance St.

Plant-based poutine

Poutine is a Canadian junk food favourite. Fast food spots, like Smokes Poutine and Poutini’s, might feature vegetarian options, but the mecca of meatless Canadiana is the vegan poutine at Apiecalypse Now! This award-winning bakery is one of city’s best spots for heaps of fresh cut fries, coated in Mauxarella from The Frauxmagerie and smothered in their famous vegan gravy. Apiecalypse Now also has a plethora of other poutine options. For those looking to stray from the classic fast food trifecta, opt for the Pray4mojo Supreme, doused in chedurr sauce, ground not-beef and gravy. 735 Bloor St.W.