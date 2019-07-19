Vietnamese fare now on the menu at Grant van Gameren’s Parkdale bar

Parkdale’s hottest cocktail bar PrettyUgly, has teamed up with Vịt Béo to bring regulars a nightly menu of Vietnamese small plates and shareables. David Huynh, chef and owner of the Bloor and Ossington restaurant, will be cooking up his take on regional Vietnamese dishes every night from 6 p.m – 2 a.m at the popular Parkdale watering hole.

The new food program includes menu items ranging from $5 to $12, with vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free options. With highlights like BBQ pork noodles, cucumber salad and vegan chive dumplings with chili oil and black vinegar, this may be the perfect menu to accompany a slew of PrettyUgly’s hand-crafted and well balanced drinks, whether alcoholic or not.