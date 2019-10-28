Celebrity chef opens first pop-up dining experience in Toronto

He’s a former Dragons’ Den judge, and he’s appeared on Top Chef Canada, Chopped Canada, and CBC’s Recipe to Riches. Vancouver-based Vikram Vij is an award-winning celebrity chef lauded as one of the best restaurateurs in the world, and he’s doing a pop-up in Toronto next month.

For the first time, Vij will be cooking up a storm in Toronto in his first exclusive pop-up at Cafe Nicole at the Novotel Centre from Dec. 2, 2019 to Jan. 5, 2020.

View this post on Instagram 🇨🇦// Vij’s // Lamb popsicles // #😋😋 A post shared by @ eeeataroundtheworld on Aug 9, 2019 at 9:51pm PDT



The exclusive pop-up will serve his famous marinated lamb popsicles in fenugreek cream curry and sauteed arugula and spinach with paneer and roasted cashews in addition to surprise dishes inspired by Bend It Like Beckham: The Musical.

This dining experience is a special treat for ticket holders going to Bend It Like Beckham playing at the Bluma Appel Theatre at the St. Lawrence Centre.

View this post on Instagram #BendItTheMusicalTO #BendItTO A post shared by Bend It The Musical – Toronto (@benditmusicalto) on May 1, 2019 at 9:16pm PDT

As a self-proclaimed lover of musicals, Vikram wanted to marry the two things he loved: music and food. He’s created a menu that will serve both traditional and contemporary dishes.

His Vancouver-based restaurant, Vij’s Restaurant, has become world-renowned. New York Times columnist Mark Bittman claims that it’s “easily among the finest Indian restaurants in the world.” Meanwhile, celebrity chef Jamie Oliver surmises that it offers “fantastic Indian food with a modern twist. Some of the nicest I have ever had.”

This exclusive dinner is sure to be a hot ticket item, so get your tickets fast if you’re keen to experience this feast for the senses.

Limited reservations are available per 6 p.m. pre-show seating. Tickets are $89.95 per person, including taxes, excluding beverages and gratuities. For tickets visit www.benditmusical.com.