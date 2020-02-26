Toronto’s oldest bar will reopen in time for St. Patrick’s Day

The Wheatsheaf Tavern is reopening its doors following a long-awaited upgrade.

Opening in 1849, this iconic watering hole is the oldest in the city. After 170 years, Terry Tsianos and Scale Hospitality decided it was time to give this space the glow-up it deserves.

On the southwest corner of King and Bathurst, Toronto’s original sports bar will reopen under the moniker Wheatsheaf Tavern.

The grand reopening is set for March 17, just in time for some rambunctious St. Patrick’s Day festivities.

The Wheatsheaf’s St. Patrick’s Day All-Stars party will be a full day of libations and celebrations including food and beverage specials, giveaways and live performances from members of Blue Rodeo, The Beauties, Uisce Beatha and more.

The interior of the historic tavern has been updated by Solid Design Creative (Lapinou). The exposed brick and original decorative ceiling remain while the 100-year-old leather banquettes have been removed for … obvious reasons.

An exciting component of the new space is the “Wheatsheaf Live” stage. The permanent performance space will feature live music every weekend. Taking care of programming with be the Dakota Tavern’s, Shawn Creamer.

“We’re incredibly passionate about the live music program that we have developed to reinstate The Wheatsheaf Tavern as the go-to spot for live performances,” said Creamer, director of programming.

The Wheatsheaf will also be launching its new whiskey program and menu revamp during the grand reopening.

The bar will offer a ton of approachable whiskeys from across the globe along with thoughtful and affordable tavern bites. The menu still includes some of the mainstays such as their famed chicken wings but will also include new dishes including a prime rib sandwich, and drool-worthy patty melt.

“There is so much to love about The Wheatsheaf, and it seems everyone has a story about it,” said Terry Tsianos, principal, Scale Hospitality.

The anticipated St. Pat’s celebrations will kick-off at 11 a.m. and will run until last call with a $15 cover charge after 8 p.m.