Globe Bistro alum opens new restaurant in midtown Toronto

A new restaurant dubbed Wild Chicory is now open on Mount Pleasant Road in midtown Toronto.

Wild Chicory is offering what it is calling “culinary Canadiana” with a sophisticated spin.

Using local ingredients, chef Shawn Limoges (Globe Bistro) is focussing on the bounty of Ontario while showcasing elevated versions of classic dishes.

The chef is no stranger to working with Ontario’s seasonal produce having spent time at Danforth’s now-closed, farm-to-table spot Globe Bistro.

Dishes on the menu include Beef Tartar, Fogo Island cod and homemade pappardelle with oyster mushrooms, squash and Brussel leaves.

The midtown restaurant, which opened earlier this week, also has a solid cocktail program with options such as barrel-aged negroni and an applewood smoked old fashioned.

Wild Chicory also features great local craft beers on tap including favourites from Black Lab Brewery and Left Field.

This new spot is located at 525 Mt. Pleasant Rd. and is open Wednesday through Sunday from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.