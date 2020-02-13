The annual Winter Stations exhibit returns to the Beaches

Winter Stations art installation exhibition is back from Feb. 17 to March 30.

The sixth-annual month-long event kicks off on February 13th at the historic Fox Theatre in the Beach Village.

“Winter Stations has put our neighbourhood at centre stage for the last six years and we feel it fitting that the Opening Night has now found a home on Queen Street East in the Beach Village,” said Anna Sebert, Executive Director, The Beach Village BIA.

Presented by Live Nation, Winter Stations Opening Night is an opportunity for the public to interact with the winning submissions and the artists behind them before they go on display Monday.

This celebrated international design competition asks artists to create temporary winter installations that incorporate lifeguard stations on Toronto’s Kew and Woodbine beaches.

“Every year Winter Stations transforms our beach with bright colours and powerful art. What started as a grassroots event has grown into an international phenomenon,” says Brad Bradford, city councillor for ward 19 Beaches-East York.

This year’s competition entitled Beyond the Five Senses features winning installations from four artists from across the globe. Hailing from Madrid, Vienna, Edinburgh and Toronto, each designer presents very different work that encapsulates the theme of breaking beyond the barriers of human senses.

Started in 2014 as a collaboration between RAW Design, Ferris + Associates and Curio, this is now a global competition with a yearly local component from Toronto-based art and design institutions.

This year’s local station will be presented by students and faculty from Centennial College.

Winter Stations not only celebrates the evolving world of design,”It brings visitors from near and far to our neighbourhood, celebrates the community’s creativity, and offers some welcome relief from the dark Toronto winter,” said Bradford.

Keep an eye on their Instagram for upcoming events.