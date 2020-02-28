The GTA’s top spot for Cantonese cuisine opens in Kensington Market 

Yin Ji Chang Fen is the GTA’s most popular spot for rice noodle rolls. These little umami wraps, or chang fen as they’re called in the streets of Hong Kong, are savoury rolls of delicate rice noodles wrapped around proteins like marinated pork, beef or shrimp.

The Cantonese restaurant already has outposts in Markham and Mississauga, and just opened its first Toronto location at 369 Spadina Ave. next to the Vietnamese mecca Pho Hung.

The global chain, which opened its first location in Guangzhou in 1958, expanded to North America in 2017 and now has four locations across the GTA. It also has outposts in New York and Los Angeles.

According to Montreal Eater, the ever-expanding chain also has plans to open another location on rue Sainte-Catherine in Montreal’s Shaughnessy Village.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DumplingConnection (@dumplingconnection) on Nov 13, 2019 at 2:32pm PST

The menu at the Kensington Market eatery isn’t so different from the other locations across the globe.

The Lai Wan congee, rice porridge with peanuts, barbecue pork, squid and fish, is right up there on the most ordered list. They are also known for their savoury Hong Kong curry fish balls and sticky rice wraps.

But the rice noodle rolls are the star. Silky, delicate rice noodles fold-over heaps of marinated pork, beef and shrimp and are even occasionally accompanied by an egg. This savoury dish is a staple at many dim sum restaurants and is the star of Yin Ji Chang Fen’s menu.

Check out the Kensington location and make sure to keep tabs on their Instagram for new locations and special promotions!