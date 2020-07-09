York Region joins other municipalities in making masks mandatory with unanimous vote

Earlier today, York Region council voted unanimously to make face coverings a requirement inside enclosed public spaces in an effort to stop the spread of COVID-19. The vote comes after other municipalities, such as Toronto, Brampton, Mississauga and Durham put similar rules into effect.

Starting Friday, July 17 a non-medical mask will be required in places like malls, community centres and grocery stores across York Region. Operators of such establishments must ensure all visitors who enter are wearing a mask that covers their mouth, nose and chin.

Markham mayor Frank Scarpitti moved the motion at York Regional Council on June 25 to make wearing face masks mandatory across York Region as the province tries to balance the reopening of the economy with public safety.

“We cannot afford to let our guard down until a vaccine is found. As the economy continues to reopen, we should guard against any false sense of security. The pandemic is not over, and the threat of a second wave is a real possibility,” said Scarpitti in a statement.

Scarpitti said his motion would make wearing masks mandatory in all indoor spaces and in crowded outdoor spaces where physical distancing is not possible.

“The community expects us to do everything we can to ensure public safety and to stop community spread,” said Scarpitti. “A policy mandating masks throughout the region is both a responsible public health response and a sound economic decision. We have to take every step possible to restore public confidence in the marketplace and create consistency among businesses throughout York Region.”

Scarpitti said he had previously called on the provincial government to create a similar policy across all of Ontario, but in place of such a policy, extra precautions should be taken in large urban centres across the Greater Toronto Area.

He noted that Masks4Canada, a group of doctors and members of the medical community, signed an open letter asking federal and provincial public health officials to make masks mandatory in all indoor spaces outside the home, in crowded areas where physical distancing is challenging or impossible and on public transit.

That group’s letter states that, “In addition to the current physical distancing measures and hand hygiene, masks are critical to ensure a safe reopening, prevent additional outbreaks and save lives.”

York Regional Council has already made masks mandatory on York Region Transit, effective July 2.

“I commend York Regional Council for endorsing my call to make masks mandatory on York Region Transit,” said Scarpitti. “And I believe this is another necessary safeguard in the fight to stop COVID-19.

Toronto’s mandatory mask rule started as of Tuesday, July 7.