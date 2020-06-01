York Region and province sign formal agreement on Yonge North Subway extension

The $5.6 billion Yonge North Subway Extension from Toronto to Richmond Hill took another step forward last month with the signing of the Ontario–York Region Transit Partnership Preliminary Agreement.

Caroline Mulroney, Ontario minister of transportation, and Kinga Surma, associate minister of transportation (GTA), issued a statement.

“Our government is one step closer to delivering on its plan for more rapid, reliable and seamlessly-connected transit in the GTA,” it reads, in part.

“As part of our commitment to build transit infrastructure quickly and efficiently, today we signed a landmark Preliminary Agreement with York Region that will help significantly expand the subway network through the delivery of the Yonge North Subway Extension — one of the four priority projects included in Ontario’s New Subway Plan for the GTA.”